The Marlee Sutton Foundation will host a 5k walk/ run and a one-mile fun run at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Danville on March 13.
Early registration through March 10 is $20. Registration fees will go up to $25 after March 10, according to event organizers.
Interested participants may sign up online at http://marleesutton5k.itsyourrace.com, or by filling out the mail-in registration form and sending to MSF Race 1319 County Road 46 in Mt. Hope. Participants also have the option of registering at the race site on March 13 beginning at 6:30 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will further benefit the Marlee Sutton Foundation, which works alongside the Lawrence County Board of Education to fund full-time mental health counselors for the school system.
For more information about MSF or the 5k fundraising event, contact MSF Founder Wendy Norwood at 256-318-1404. Race Event Manager Stanley Johnson may also be contacted at 256-566-4410 or by emailing neverquitsj@aol.com.
