Dorothy O. Smith, Hillsboro’s first black woman mayor, was remembered this week for her dedication to the town and influence on younger leaders.
Smith, who died Saturday, January 16 at 77, was mayor from 1986 to 2002 and then served as a Town Council member the rest of her life.
Delandrion Woods was appointed to the Hillsboro council in 2017 and remembers Smith quickly becoming his mentor.
“She was a very intelligent woman,” Woods said. “She treated me as a grandchild, and with her guidance I was able to grow personally, politically and professionally.”
Woods, 27, said Smith's “out-of-the-box thinking” always impressed him. “She was a lion in the room, but she could be as meek as a fox. She told me if I was by myself on an issue to always stand strong and never back down. Her leadership will be missed.”
Longtime Lawrence County Commissioner Mose Jones Jr. said that Smith moved the town forward with her annexation and street-paving projects while she was mayor.
“She annexed more territory than any other mayor this town has had,” Jones said. “I worked with her to get the first grant to pay for paving the streets in this town. The county helped out doing some in-kind work. It was a shock to me to hear of her passing. She cared about this town.”
District 1 County Commissioner Jesse Byrd said he’ll remember Smith for her commitment to the town.
“She set high standards in this community,” Byrd said. “The town continues to benefit from her work as mayor.”
She didn’t seek reelection as mayor in 2002.
She graduated from the Tennessee Valley High School in Hillsboro in 1961 and worked for BellSouth for more than 30 years.
A graveside service was held Saturday at Owens Cemetery in Hillsboro. Reynolds Funeral Home assisted the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.