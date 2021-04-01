April walking tours begin 2021

This year’s Free Walking Tours begin all over the state in several towns and cities just as spring is announcing its colorful arrival. The first tour for Lawrence County kicks off on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m., along with the other participating communities throughout the state, at exactly the same time.
These tours promote the state, county and city, with local guides providing history, antidotes and local lore sure to pique your interest in each of the selected points of interest along the way.
According to the Alabama Department of Tourism, they started when 30 communities across the state hosted tours, with more than 2,300 people taking part. Alabama is the only state in the nation to hold statewide, simultaneous walking tours. The state walking tours are being coordinated through the Alabama Tourism Department. More than 38,000 individuals have participated in the walking tours since the beginning of the program 18 years ago.
According to the Alabama Department of Tourism, more than 20 Alabama towns will host this year’s walking tours each of the four Saturday mornings in April as part of the Alabama Tourism Department April Walking Tours program. “The free walking tours are scheduled at 10 a.m. and will be held on April 3, 10, 17 and 24,” said tour coordinator Pam Smith. Tours were canceled last spring because of the virus pandemic but have resumed this year with COVID restrictions such as wearing masks, keeping social distance and in some cases, driving your own vehicle if the route requires it. Moulton and Courtland will walk, weather permitting, and Mount Hope and Town Creek will drive to each destination.
This year’s schedule takes us first to Mount Hope, Alabama, where tour goers will meet at the Mount Hope Senior Center at 10:00 a.m. Tour guides will be lifelong Mount Hope residents and friends, Jerry Hopkins and Freddie Stephenson. The tour will include two historical markers, one where the Civil War came through Mount Hope, and the other where the Byler Road began, a log home, historic barn, local anomaly, Henry Hill, and the historic Hickory Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Cemetery. (The church address for your GPS is 75 County Road 59, Moulton, Alabama). This is the last stop on the tour. Visitors will exit their vehicles and go inside, maintaining social distance as appropriate.
Hopkins and Stephenson, both local historians and tellers of the unique history of the area, will keep you laughing throughout this history lesson, with lots of local folklore and historically significant facts. Gen. Straight’s army came through Mount Hope during the Civil War and people are still talking about it. Your guides will tell you about that, as well as the rich Indian history of the area.
The men once described their youth as being a cross between “Gunsmoke” and “Leave It To Beaver,” and say that it was and still is, an idyllic place to grow up and raise a family.
Henry Hill itself is a story worth hearing more about and experiencing for yourself. The tale goes that a worker running to get help after a farming accident was hit by a car. Since then he has lingered around the site helping people to get up the hill by pushing the cars backward while in neutral gear. Some say he leaves fingerprints on dusty bumpers. You’ll have to judge for yourself.
The barn, which belongs to L.O. and Carol Sue Roberson, has been in the Roberson family for several decades. The children of Chase and Anna Roberson Hopkins are currently the sixth generation of the Roberson family to live on the property. This picturesque building was once a common sight, but barns are fast becoming a thing of the past. This is the second barn to be built on this site, the first burned in a tragic fire in 1936. Tour goers will hear the story of this beautiful iconic building, also circa 1936, as told by members of the family, L.O. and Carol Sue Roberson, and granddaughter, Anna Hopkins, who will be there to tell its history and answer any questions. You may park and get out, or roll down your windows to hear the speakers.
The log house belongs to Freddie and Vivian Stephenson. Mr. Stephenson brought logs from an old 1800 log home to build some of the house, and had logs cut locally and sawn to size on the site. Cars will line the circular driveway and passengers can either exit their vehicles or roll down their windows to hear its history.
The Hickory Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church and adjacent cemetery play a long and important part in the Hickory Grove community, with many interesting talking points and historical gravestones. The original building was built on this site in 1818, but the cemetery was started in 1816, two years before Lawrence County was formed. Both men have attended Rock Springs Church since they were children, and have been elders there for over thirty years.
Hopkins family ran a store and grist mill nearby that provided the community with freshly ground corn meal in the fall and RCs and moon pies throughout the year. These country stores and churches were the hub of communities in the days when family farms dotted the landscape around the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, which can be seen from all around Mount Hope and Hickory Grove.
There will be books by local author, Jack Smith, featuring many of Mount Hope’s most beloved residents and a lot of history and folklore, available for purchase at the church.
Next week the tour will start in Moulton on Saturday, April 10, at 10:00 a.m. The tour will begin at the historic Lawrence County Archives building, where Archivist Wendy Hazle will be on hand to give its history and answer questions.
The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society (LCHPS) is guiding this year’s Moulton Walking Tour of downtown Moulton, the largest municipality in Lawrence County. It combines the modern conveniences of city living with its small-time charm.
Moulton was incorporated December 17, 1819. The city is named for Lt. Michael Moulton, who lost his life in the Battle of Horseshoe Bend in the Creek Indian War while fighting under the command of General Andrew Jackson.
In 1820, Moulton was chosen as the county seat replacing the original county seat which was Marathon at Melton’s Bluff in the northern part of the county. The move allowed county residents to transact business in a more centralized location.
The iconic county courthouse sits on the traditional town square, and the entire square and surrounding buildings are on the historic register.
The route, starting at Archives, will proceed on foot to the beautiful historic home of Moulton physician, the late Dr. Price Irwin (now known as the Stockton House) on the corner of South and Main streets. Then on to the house directly across the street, which belonged to Dr. Thomas Irwin (now known as the Terry House), and cross over to the opposite corner where Jack and Bobby Burch will present a talk about the long history of the Moulton Church of Christ. From there the tour takes you to the south side of square, the Star Theater, the west side of the historical square, including the Methodist Church, the north side of the square, the Courthouse, and down the east side, and on another block to City Hall, then back to Archives for free refreshments. The Archives will be included on the tour, with limited capacity, and Hazle will be available for questions about it, as well as any other questions about the downtown area. Elayne Jackson, co-owner of the Hot Spot, will be serving hot dogs. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes, sunscreen, bring a mask and remember to keep social distance.
This year’s Moulton tour guide is life-long resident and current Probate Judge, Greg Dutton.
Speakers along the route include Jan Stockton, Angela Terry, Jack Burch, Bobby Burch, Joyce Cole, Dana Charles, Ann Britnell, David Alexander, Linda Terry, Sheriff Max Sanders, and Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
Current president of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society, Dana Charles, will also be available to answer questions regarding LCHPS and how to become a member of this organization which explores the history of Lawrence County, and helps to preserve as much of it as possible for future generations to enjoy. The group has been instrumental in the cleaning and refurbishing of several cemeteries and the Lawrence County Park, also known as Lock A, near Courtland.
No tour of Moulton would be complete without a visit to the landmark Jackson House, located across from the local high school, just a few blocks from the Archives on School Street. When the tour dismisses at the Archives, tour goers are invited to come to the Jackson House for a tour of this lovely historic home built circa 1900. It has been furnished with period furnishings, some original to the house, and to see firsthand the painstaking remodeling that has been ongoing since 2011. The Jackson House will soon be ready for community activities. Be sure to take the time to visit this lovely addition to our city. A member of the Jackson House Foundation will be on hand to guide you through the charming rooms and answer any questions.
The third week of the month the tour begins in Town Creek and the Farmer’s Market, located on Town Creek’s historical thoroughfare, also referred to as AL Highway 101, which runs through the quaint little town where everybody waves and makes you feel right at home. Town Creek was incorporated in March 1875. As of the 2010 census, the population of the town is 1100.
Further details about Town Creek’s tour will be provided the week of the tour in The Moulton Advertiser. The annual opening of the Town Creek Farmer’s Market is also on this date, so be sure to stop and get your fresh produce for the weekend.
The final week of the tour will be held in Courtland, one of the jewels of the Tennessee Valley, with its historic shops and park in the center of town. Reflecting the town’s beginning as a local trade center rooted in the surrounding plantation economy are more than 100 homes, buildings and sites dating from 1820 to 1930. Courtland was named to the National Register of Historic Places for its 1818 development of the early town plan built with an unusually large concentration of significant buildings. Based on these early roots, Courtland is one of the few places in Alabama where one can visit and experience architectural styles spanning nearly 175 years of history. The tour will begin at the Courtland Museum. Tour guides to be announced in The Moulton Advertiser the week of the tour.
Dates, times and locations:
April 3, the Mount Hope tour begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Mount Hope Senior Center, 3142 CR 460, Mt. Hope, AL.
April 10, the tour begins at the Lawrence County Archives building at 10:00 a.m., 698 Main St., Moulton, AL.
April 17, the tour begins at the Town Creek Farmer’s Market at 10:00 a.m.
April 24, the tour begins at the Courtland Museum in Courtland at 10:00 a.m.
For more information contact the Lawrence County Archives on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 256-974-1757.
