Decatur man arrested for illegal entry

The Moulton Police Department arrested a Decatur man for illegally breaking into and entering a vehicle.
On Monday morning, Jan. 16 the department received report of a suspicious person inside the complainant’s vehicle. According to the caller, it was an ongoing incident at a residence on Winn Street.
Sgt. Casey Baker responded to the call. When Baker arrived, he found the suspect, Tevin Owens, on the complainant’s property. Baker learned that Owens, 28, entered the complainant’s vehicle prior to his arrival. The vehicle sat inside the resident’s carport.
Prior to calling the police, the complainant was inside the home and heard the doorbell ring. However, no one was outside when the complainant checked the door. When they looked in the carport, they discovered Owens inside their vehicle.
Owens confessed to being inside the resident’s vehicle. He told Baker he was looking for a cell phone. Owens said that he knew the resident’s and claimed to be related to them. The complainant denied being related to Owens. They claimed to not know who the suspect was in any capacity.
The suspect then stated he planned to take the complainant’s vehicle and drive to his workplace in Decatur.
Baker placed Owens under arrest for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail and held on a $2,500 bond.
After the incident, Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight emphasized the importance of residents locking their vehicles and property.
“It doesn’t matter where you live or if you’re just running inside a store or residence for a moment, everyone needs to be aware of securing their property,” said Knight. “A thief will take advantage of any opportunity they can. Sometimes, a simple click of a button or turn of a key is all that it takes to deter someone from committing a crime.
“We also want to stress the importance of calling when you see something suspicious or any wrong doing.”
