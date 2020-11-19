Cabo San Lucas awaits license approval before opening in Moulton

A Moulton restaurant constructed on Court Street near Alabama 157 last November will finally open its doors to the public after obtaining its liquor license, according to owners and City offi-cials.
Mexican Restaurant Cabo San Lucas, which was projected to open in March before the COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns, was issued a restaurant retail liquor license by the Moulton City Council in a regular meeting on Monday. Building Inspector Renay Saint said the license must be approved by the state as well before the restaurant is allowed to serve alcoholic bev-erages.
“We will open as soon as the liquor license is issued,” Dino Flores of Zamora Restaurant Man-agement Inc. said. He said the license is the final step the Mexican eatery awaits before opening for business.
Saint said license approval could take days or even a month depending on how many other businesses are ahead of Cabo San Lucas on the state’s list. He said the owners are planning a soft opening as soon as the license to sell liquor is issued.
Cabo San Lucas is Moulton’s fourth Mexican restaurant, which also has three other locations in Haleyville, Cullman and Jasper.
In other business, Moulton Council members approved a sewer rate increase of $1 per quarter for two years beginning Jan. 1.
City Clerk Deroma Pepper said the current base amount customers pay is $10.82. Council mem-bers also approved a $5 increase per 1,000 gallons for all usage over 2,500 gallons. Peppers said the current $3.63 rate per 1,000 gallons for usage below 2,500 gallons will not change.
Council members also approved a $6,410 project with the Water Department to replace a vault system at the department’s regulator station in Wren. Pepper said the Water Department and City employees will install the system to save the City $3,800 for installation.
Council members also accepted the retirement notice of Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, who said he plans to retire on Feb. 1 after 15 years with Moulton Police Department and nearly 34 years with Lawrence County law enforcement.
A Memorial Service will be held in honor of late Moulton employee Marcie Simpson on Satur-day, Nov. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Moulton Recreation Center, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said.
The next Council meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. with a work session held on Dec. 14. All council members were present for Monday’s meeting.
