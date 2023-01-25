Johnson gets creative with truck conversions

The truck was purchased from the city's Street Department.

Water Department Superintendent Jay Johnson intends to save Moulton money by converting a city-owned truck into the department’s daily dump truck.

Last year, the department requested funds to purchase a new dump truck be added to their budget for fiscal year 2023. However, after evaluating the current market, Johnson no longer believes purchasing a new dump truck is in the city’s best interest. Rising market prices place trucks at a premium.

