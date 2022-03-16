Jurors hear opening arguments in Berryman capital murder trial, Medical expert: Toddler’s bruises ‘consistent with abuse’

Attorneys for a Hatton man charged with capital murder and child abuse in the death of an 18-month-old told a jury in opening arguments last Thursday the child hit his head when falling out of bed, but prosecutors said the condition of the child makes clear he died at the hands of Evan Woodrow Berryman.
Berryman, 34, is charged in the August 2014 death of Ian Calhoun, the son of his then-girlfriend Chelsea Fike.
Berryman has been in Lawrence County Jail nearly six years since his March 24, 2016, arrested on charges of capital murder and three counts of child abuse.
In a six-minute opening statement, defense attorney Thomas Michael Di Giulian said that in July 2014, Ian was diagnosed at Huntsville Hospital with anemia. He told jurors that the defense will present a physician that will refute the claims of child abuse.
“In our opinion, (Berryman) is just the convenient” answer to the child’s death, Di Giulian said. “I ask that you please listen to the evidence. It’s very serious for all” of the families.
An emergency room physician at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham told a jury of 10 women and four men in Lawrence County Circuit Court on Friday that Calhoun was unresponsive and had bruises all over his body, including his genitals, when he arrived by helicopter at the hospital on Aug. 2, 2014.
Calhoun died at the hospital two days later. The jury was also shown graphic images of Calhoun with bruising on his head, chest and abdomen.
A prosecution witness in the capital murder trial, Dr. Melissa Peters said Calhoun’s injuries “were very consistent with child abuse.”
Peters, who has testified in 160 cases involving child abuse, said a subdural hematoma — a buildup of blood on the outside of the brain but inside the skull — led to Calhoun’s death on Aug. 4, 2014. “There was no high-energy mechanism to cause bruising that excessive in places not common on young kids,” she said. “There was no (one) injury to explain what I saw.”
Answering questions from Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett for most of the second day of testimony in the trial, Peters told jurors Calhoun had two large bruises on his forehead, nine bruises on his back, and bruises on his right jaw, chin, neck, left shoulder, left hip, left ear, upper left chest, shin and around his left eye. His left big toe also was black from a crushing injury, Dr. Peters said.
“He had bruising on the tip of his penis. It was blood-red on the head of the penis,” she said.
She said she was concerned by the bruising to his back.
“The number was atypical on the small of his back. It was an unusual place for bruising concentrated on his lower back,” she said.
Peters said Calhoun was missing hair on a portion of his scalp. She said it appeared to have been pulled out.
Jurors looked away when some photos were shown. Jett looked through more than 60 images taken by Peters of Calhoun at the hospital but only entered 32 as evidence and showed them on a large-screen monitor in Judge Mark Craig’s courtroom.
Testimony revealed Calhoun’s mother, Chelsea Fike, found Calhoun unresponsive in his bed at 7:40 a.m. when she returned home from working the night shift at the Decatur Walmart.
Fike and Berryman, who were living at Berryman’s parents’ house in the Hatton community, called 911 and had a neighbor with an automated external defibrillator start CPR on the child until the paramedics with Lawrence County EMS and Greg’s Ambulance Service arrived. The child was transported to Lawrence County Medical Center, then Huntsville Hospital and about an hour later flown to Children’s Hospital.
Greg Randolph, owner of Greg’s Ambulance Service, testified Friday morning that Calhoun had been placed on a table in the house before he and another paramedic arrived.
They inserted a breathing tube into Calhoun’s throat and transported the child to the local hospital 13 minutes after they arrived.
“I noticed some bruising to his forehead and to his eyes,” Randolph said. “His heart rate was a little fast.”
Defense attorney Di Giulian asked Randolph if something might have blocked Calhoun’s breathing. Randolph said he didn’t see anything.
Bill LaPradd, a former investigator with the Alabama Bureau of Investigation, said Calhoun had bruising to his left eye and left forehead and hair missing about 10 days before his death and was sent to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
He said medical records he reviewed said Calhoun was having an allergic reaction to medication for lice. Peters had earlier testified Calhoun’s scalp had no signs of lice.
LaPradd said he interviewed Fike several times after Calhoun died and she told him the bruises were from “playful accidents” and “she explained the hair loss being from lice treatment.”
Testimony showed Berryman was with Calhoun from 7:15 p.m. to about 10 p.m. the night the serious injuries occurred.
Text messages from Berryman to Fike said that Calhoun had fallen down the stairs and hit his head. She responded, “poor kid has his mom’s clumsiness,” according to the text read by the prosecutors.
LaPradd said he was surprised in one interview with Fike when she told him she had a thought on her way home from work one night. “I had a weird feeling, what if my kid wasn’t breathing. I had never thought that before. … It was a reality now,” he recalled her saying.
Her comment “was a shock” to me, he told the jurors.
He said his investigation showed the bruises on Calhoun and on Fike’s other child “came after involvement with Mr. Berryman.”
The defense attorney asked LaPradd if Fike ever told him that Berryman injured her two children. “No sir,” LaPradd replied.
The day’s final state witness, Jerry Yarbrough, testified that he and his wife Katie were loving grandparents of the two children and it was later discovered through paternity tests that Josh Calhoun, Katie’s son, was not the children’s father. He said once Josh Calhoun and Fike ended their relationship on July 19, 2013, that Fike refused to allow them to see the children.
He said Todd Smith, the father of Ian Calhoun’s older sister, has since received custody of her and is allowing the Yarbroughs to regularly visit with the girl, now 11.
The jurors were shown images, taken before Ian Calhoun’s death, of bruises on the girl’s face.
Yarbrough said the children were not bruised before Fike began dating Berryman and the young girl has not had bruises since Ian Calhoun’s death.
Fike, 31, has been charged with reckless murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse for her son’s death.
Continuances, illnesses and a court shutdown caused by the pandemic delayed the trial.
Jury selection in the case took more than three days. Testimony is expected to last into next week and possibly even further, both sides said.
