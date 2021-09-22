Moulton man found asleep in running vehicle arrested on drug charges

A Moulton man has been arrested for drug possession and intoxicated driving charges after he was found asleep in a running vehicle near the entrance of Moulton Walmart on Saturday, according to authorities.
Scottie Heron Butler, 44, of County Road 59, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and an open container violation.
His arrest comes after Moulton Police received a call concerning a possible drunk driver who was “passed out in a vehicle at the Walmart entrance/access road,” a report from Moulton Police Department said.
Responding officer Tim Owens, who was also assisted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper Adam Marsh, found the vehicle still running and in-gear while the driver, Butler, appeared to be passed out. Officers also observed an open bottle of whiskey in the cupholder of the vehicle’s console, the report said.
After placing the vehicle in park and shutting off the engine, officers woke Butler and had him exit the vehicle.
“The odor of alcoholic beverages was detected on Mr. Butler’s breath and he admitted to drinking. However, when he was asked to perform field sobriety testing, he refused to cooperate,” the report states. “Even though Mr. Butler was sleeping or passed out in the vehicle, officers charged him with driving under the influence due to him having control of the vehicle and him having it running and in gear.”
During routine inventory of the impounded vehicle, Officer Owens discovered a broken glass pipe that appeared to have been used for the consumption of methamphetamine and a clear wrapper containing a crystalline substance that tested positive for meth, the report said.
Butler was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $4,300.
