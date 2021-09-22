Students prep for 2021 Chick Chain Show & Auction

The annual Lawrence County 4-H Chick Chain Show & Auction is happening in Moulton on Saturday, Oct. 2, according to organizers.
The event will allow participating students from throughout Lawrence County to show and auction the chickens they raised during the 4-H project.
“(The students) have been raising the chicks since May of this year,” Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said. “The chickens will be 21 weeks old at the time of the show.”
Because several students “experienced the hazards of raising chickens,” and lost their birds to disease and animal predators, only a handful of the 14 students who signed up for the project will be showing their chicks this October, Shanklin added.
She said the 4-H students received their chicks at 2-days old, which included birds from the Barred Plymouth Rock, Austra White, and Rhode Island Red breeds. Several students even have chickens laying eggs.
For the Chick Chain Show & Auction, 4-Hers will present three birds from the same breed. Students will also have an opportunity during the show to demonstrate their skills by submitting a record book the students kept throughout the project and answering questions from a panel of Showmanship judges, Shanklin said.
Chickens will also be sized up by their breed from a Breed Judge during the Chick Chain Show; followed by an auction open to virtual and in-person attendants.
Auctioneer Jacob Murray will help make the event exciting for attendees both present the day of the event and for those watching at home via Facebook Live, Shanklin said.
“Prior to the Show & Auction, we will be posting pictures of the birds to be auctioned online at the Lawrence County Extension Office’s Facebook page,” she said, adding that the posts will enable viewers to place bids prior to the live auction on Oct. 2.
“The Show & Auction will be following COVID-19 guidelines regarding mask wearing and social distancing, but everyone is welcome,” she said.
The 4-H Chick Chain Show & Auction is expected to begin at 9 a.m. at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds, located at 455 School Street. Gates will open at 8 a.m.
The 4-H program is open to students ages nine to 18. Those interested in the 4-H program may register by visiting the Lawrence County Extension Office on Alabama 157 in Moulton, or by completing an enrollment form available at https://v2.4honline.com.
Contact Lawrence County 4-H Program Assistant Marsha Terry or FREA 4-H Youth Development Melinda Smith for information about the program or to volunteer as a 4-H Leader or Resource Volunteer.
The Lawrence County Extension Office may also be reached by calling 256-974-2464. Registration for the 2022 Chick Chain will begin early next year, Shanklin said. “Everyone is welcome. Please let us know if you have accessibility needs,” she said.
