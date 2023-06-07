Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) has partnered with the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) to provide summer employment to youth in the area.
NW-SCC plans to employ up to 30 part-time positions on the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses combined. To be eligible, youth must meet Alabama Department of Human Resources Family Assistance Income Guidelines.
“This partnership with DHR will allow Northwest-Shoals to utilize our career center to help those that are looking for part-time work this summer,” said NW-SCC President Dr. Jeff Goodwin. “This program will allow our Patriot family an opportunity to mentor the youth in our community and help them gain quality experience and valuable connections.”
Eligible participants must be ages 16 to 24 and have a household income that meets the 2023 Federal Poverty Guidelines, which considers gross annual income and the size of the family unit. Eligibility for summer youth employment is not contingent on NW-SCC enrollment.
The Summer Youth Employment Program allows participants an opportunity to acquire life and job skills, as well as work experience. Participants will learn time management, dependability, and the importance of working well with others. They will be placed with supervisors in various departments such as maintenance and facilities, student services, and grant programs. Primary tasks will include physical labor and clerical support.
According to Amanda Peters, NW-SCC Career Services Coordinator, the college has almost 10 employed and is actively looking for more eligible participants. The program will continue through August 31. Students will be paid $10 an hour for 20 hours per week.
Applicants must complete an application and required supporting documentation. To apply or need additional information, please contact Amanda Peters, Coordinator of Career Services at 256-331-8121 or amanda.terry@nwscc.edu.
About Northwest-Shoals Cmmunity College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to over 4,000 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit https://nwscc.edu.
