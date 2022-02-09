Chamber seeks new executive director; Director Johnston accepts new role with AMLA, will remain on Board of Directors

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is seeking to hire a new executive director after current Executive Director Craig Johnston announced this week that he’d be stepping into a new role for Lawrence County.
Johnston, who officially steps down on March 2, will still serve on the Chamber’s Board of Directors. Johnston recently accepted a full-time position with the Alabama Mountains Lakes Tourist Association (AMLA) and will begin working as the organization’s director of Workforce Development Training & Advocacy.
“I will continue my support to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce as a member of the Board of Directors effective March 3,” Johnston announced Monday. “While it has been a complete honor to serve the Chamber, I have been presented with an amazing opportunity to further help Lawrence County in a different capacity.”
“In this new position, I will still be supporting Lawrence County in developing training opportunities for the county’s workforce,” he said. “I look forward to continuing my support for the community from a different angle.”
Johnston said he is anxious to begin working with AMLA and hopes to enhance Lawrence County’s outreach from a regional standpoint. AMLA serves and operates in 16 of the state’s northern counties, including Lawrence and Morgan.
According to the new role, Johnston will help the organization “develop the workforce within the tourism industry” and be responsible “for the development and implementation of various training programs and certifications to help improve the overall competencies, effectiveness, and behavioral results that directly impact the tourism industry in North Alabama.”
Johnston, who joined the Lawrence Chamber as executive director in 2018, said he also hopes to support the Chamber as it seeks a replacement director, and said he is willing to help train and prepare the newcomer when it is time for them to step into the role.
Those interested in applying should submit a resume and job application to the Lawrence County Chamber office, located in Suite 4 at 15379 Alabama 24 in Moulton. Applications are due by Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Job description and application information for the part-time position is available on the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce website.
Earlier this month, the Lawrence Chamber also approved changes to its Board of Directors. As of Feb. 3, Deano Orr was appointed chairman of the board, Kenneth Rogers now serves as vice chairman, and Darlene Davis and Benita Owens will continue their service as secretary and treasurer, respectively.
New board members include Johnston and post Chairwoman Kristi Robertson. Post Chair Patsy Lang will transition off the board after 15 years of service.
