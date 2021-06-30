Restoring old courthouse, JWEMC Flashfiber among hot topics at Commissioner’s community meeting

The Lawrence County Commission resumed its community meetings this week, beginning with a meeting hosted by District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey in Moulton on Monday night.
Pankey used the town-hall-style meeting to deliver a state of the county address to several attendees Monday night, providing an update on upcoming projects and the county’s financial state.
“We’ve heard a lot of feedback concerning the old courthouse,” Pankey said. “We should receive bids this week to start demolishing the interior—we want to start with a blank slate. We want to return the historic courthouse back to its original beauty, but this building will also be functional. The Commission offices, Commission chambers and the Industrial Development Board will be moving there as well as the county Archives.”
Pankey said the Commission is in the midst of 2019 and 2020 audits, which have produced zero findings so far.
A successful audit will allow commissioners to refinance bonds on the historic courthouse and former jail—both located in downtown Moulton, according to Pankey. He said the move could save the county $2.5 million.
Guest speaker Michael Cornelison, Joe Wheeler EMC’s director of communications, also gave meeting attendees an update on JWEMC’s high-speed internet project, known as Flashfiber.
“As of tonight, we have 100 miles of fiber in the air and we are live in the Caddo and Trinity area of Lawrence County,” Cornelison said. “About 50 people are already connected in a testing stage, which helps us work out any bugs and make sure the internet is working as fast as it is supposed to.”
Although the project has seen some delays in construction, Cornelison said JWEMC is still on track to see its service area connected to Flashfiber within five years. The co-op began laying fiberoptic cable at its Caddo substation early this year and had three substations connected so far, he added.
By the end of November, Cornelison said JWEMC expects to have Moulton connected to the loop before construction continues towards Mount Hope and then Hatton in early to mid-2022. By the end of 2022 or early 2023, he said JWEMC expects all of Lawrence County to be connected to Flashfiber before the co-op begins construction to its service area in Morgan County.
“We have just under 6,000 customers signed up—around 5,500 are signed up to receive the service so far,” Cornelison added. “We encourage people to go ahead and sign up so we know who to contact as we’re connecting residents in the area.”
Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, who also spoke in Monday night’s meeting, said the Flashfiber project puts his district ahead of the rest of the state in connecting most residents to highspeed internet.
“District 7 will be the most covered—picked up the most internet in all of North Alabama,” he said. “This is a huge deal for our area. To be able to recruit industry, the key is us having a 2 gig or higher network. Any company in the world that wants to seat itself in Alabama does not have to go to Huntsville. They can come right here to Courtland.”
Robertson said an economic development project involving industrial development boards in Lawrence, Franklin and Winston counties will help further recruit industries to the area, creating more jobs and industry in rural North Alabama.
Robertson and Cornelison were among five panelists who addressed the crowd Monday night. Other guest speakers included Sheriff Max Sanders, District Attorney Errek Jett, and Probate Judge Greg Dutton.
Pankey said the Commission plans to continue its community meetings throughout the county with new meetings scheduled at least once every six months.
