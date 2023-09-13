Stephens Chapter of DAR to celebrate Constitution Week

Moulton Mayor, Roger Weatherwax, signs the proclamation.

Communities throughout the nation will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning September 17. On this day in 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America. 

Nearly 170 years later, in 1955, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.