Stephens Chapter of DAR to celebrate Constitution Week

Communities throughout the nation will be celebrating the spirit and meaning of the country’s Constitution beginning September 17. On this day in 1787, at Independence Hall in Philadelphia 39 delegates at the Constitutional Convention signed the Constitution of the United States of America.
Nearly 170 years later, in 1955, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), spearheaded an effort to set aside one week annually when Americans could celebrate this iconic signing.
DAR is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.
After petitioning Congress to set aside the week of September 17-23, on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Constitution Week into law, Local chapters of NSDAR celebrate with many events to honor this founding document.
Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.
Celebrations will begin with Bells Across America, on September 17, when bells across the country are rung simultaneously at 4 p.m. EDT. The week also features displays in libraries and other locations.
This year, proclamations were signed by Governor Kay Ivey, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Keith Abercrombie, Radio Station WQAH 105.7 and David Norwood, Radio station WALW 97.9.
To learn ways that you and your community can join the celebration go to Constitution Week, Daughters of the American Revolution (dar.org).
