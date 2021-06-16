Wild Wednesday hikes for kids return next week

Wild Wednesday hikes hosted by Wild Alabama are returning in-person this summer, according to the conservation non-profit organization.
Starting next Wednesday, June 23, Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett will lead participants and young hikers on a trek through the Bankhead National Forest every Wednesday through early August.
The first Wild Wednesday nature hike will take explorers to the Low Pressure Bridge in Bankhead Forrest.
Participating families and children will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Alabama 33 and Winston County Road 2, a few miles north of Double Springs, according to Wild Alabama.
“This spot on the Sipsey Fork, Alabama’s only Wild and Scenic River, is a summertime dream come true,” Wild Alabama said. “Characterized by swimming holes, shallow pools filled with aquatic life, a sandy riverbank, a deep and cool sandstone canyon with rock shelters, it’s a perfect place to play, explore, and learn about the Black Warrior watershed. This part of the Sipsey is home to many species of salamanders, fish, turtles, and lush plant life.”
The hike is about two miles roundtrip. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing suitable for summertime hiking and wading or swimming. Hikers should also pack a lunch with snacks and plenty of drinking water.
“All Wild Wednesday hikes are appropriate for most ages and abilities. Hikes are rated as moderate and follow trails that can be rough and rocky,” Wild Alabama said. “Destinations are subject to change according to weather, water levels, and road/trail conditions.”
All Wild Alabama scheduled hikes and volunteer opportunities, including the Wild Wednesday hikes, can be found on the organization’s calendar at wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday events fill up fast, so participants are encouraged to sign-up early.
Those interested may register by emailing Janice@wildal.org. Wild Wednesday hikers are asked to include their phone number, the hike they are interested in, and the number of hikers in their group. Wild Wednesday hikes are reserved for participants bringing at least one child under 18 in their group. For more information, contact the Wild Alabama Office at 256-974-6166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.