The Moulton Lions Club will host a Lions Fest event, which was organized to replace the Lions Club Fair that was cancelled this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Moulton Lions Fest is happening Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Lions Club Fairgrounds, following the Third Annual Lawrence County Veterans Celebration on the Moulton Square that morning.
The event, which officially begins at noon, will kick off with a Cornhole Tournament beginning at 1 p.m. and conclude with a Horseshoe Tournament at 5 p.m.
Pre-registration for the Cornhole and Horseshoe Tournaments is encouraged due to limited slots, organizers said. There is a $30 registration fee per team to enter.
The Lions Fest Cornhole Champion will receive the $300 main prize, a runner-up will win $100.
The event will also feature food trucks and local vendors, kid-friendly activities including bounce houses, and 50-cent Bingo.
The event is open to the public, but canned food donations are accepted for admittance, according to Lions Fest organizers. Face coverings are required to enter, according to the Alabama mask mandate. COVID-19 health guidelines, including social distancing and handwashing will be highly encouraged, event coordinators said.
Interested tournament participants should contact Moulton Lions Club member Coty Alred at 256-476-8026. Participants may also register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D48A5AB2EABFCC16-lions.
For more information, visit the Lions Fest event page or the Moulton Lions Club site on Facebook.
