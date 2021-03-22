Moulton man leads police chase, arrested on drug charges

A Moulton man was arrested on manufacturing and possession charges after leading police on a chase Wednesday night, according to the Moulton Police Department.
Adam Christopher Bolan, 34 of County Road 243, was charged with first-degree unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance including methamphetamine, Xanax and synthetic marijuana, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of prescription medication without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bolan was also charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, operating a vehicle with an expired tag, and was in violation of having an open container in the vehicle after crashing into a tree following the police pursuit into downtown Moulton, the report said.
Officers said the pursuit began near the McDonald’s on Alabama 157 after they were alerted to a possible intoxicated driver in a 2003 tan Ford Taurus near the area. When officers spotted the vehicle and saw the expired license plate, the driver began to accelerate, according to the report.
Bolan led authorities past Lawrence Medical Center and into a residential area on Littrell Circle when the accelerating vehicle left the roadway, the report said.
“The vehicle became airborne and the driver lost control of the car,” Knight said in the report. “The car struck a tree and disabled the vehicle.”
Once in custody, Bolan was searched by police who found a small plastic bag containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine inside his jacket pocket. Officers also found two syringes containing meth, a used syringe, marijuana and two smoking pipes on Bolan, according to Knight’s report.
“Officers also located a hand rolled cigarette containing synthetic marijuana and an open container of Bud Light beer in the driver’s area,” the report said. “Officers were also alerted to a backpack that contained all the components for a ‘meth lab.’ Also, inside the backpack was a plastic bag containing several Xanax (Alprazolam) bars, a container with several pseudoephedrine pills and several plastic baggies with residue inside them.”
Bolan was transported to Decatur General Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries he sustained in the crash, Knight said. A female passenger was taken to Lawrence Medical where she was treated for possible injuries. The report said she was later released to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
Bolan is being held in Lawrence County Jail.
