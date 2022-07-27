A Cruise-in Car Show and a benefit ride for Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp is happening on the town’s square this August, according to city officials and event organizers. The coinciding events are coming to the Courtland square on Saturday, August 27.
Hartselle Police officers Lynn Dean and Lesley Sheffield, who are organizing the Cruise-in event, said the car show will begin at 8 a.m. that Saturday and last until about noon. Dean said all proceeds from the show will be donated to the Dennis Sharp family after the police chief was hospitalized with injuries he received in an on-duty vehicle accident on June 17.
Dean said the event is free to attend. Those who wish to enter a Mayor’s Choice car show competition may register at the event for $25. Courtland mayor Linda Peebles will select one competition winner.
He said $1 raffle tickets will be sold for door prizes, and donations for the Sharp family will be accepted on site. The Cruise-in benefit will also feature concessions and refreshments from participating food and beverage trucks.
Beginning at 9 a.m. that Saturday, Soul Survivors MC and Brethren Widow Sons Inc. will host a benefit ride beginning at the Brethren Headquarters on County Road 150 in Courtland. The cost to participate in the motorcycle ride is $20 per bike and $10 per rider. All proceeds will also go towards medical and other expenses, organizers said.
The ride will depart from 16863 County Road 150 at 9:30 a.m. The route will end on the Courtland Square in time for the Cruise-in event.
(0) comments
