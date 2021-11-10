Two area men were arrested in a forgery case, and authorities are searching for four others on related charges, Decatur police said.
Last week, Dyllan Jones, 29, of Moulton, was charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and two counts of having a forged instrument. Joshua Dutton, 36, of Trinity, was charged with first-degree theft, and five counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Jones’ bond was set at $4,000 and Dutton’s was $46,000. Both were in Morgan County Jail on Monday.
Meanwhile, authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in the case who have active warrants. They are Alexsanyna Collier, 30, and Jeremy Chatmon, 37, both of Decatur, Gerald Kirby, 51, of Trinity, and Jason Whitt of Knoxville, Tennessee.
If anyone has any information about this incident or the whereabouts of these individuals, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.