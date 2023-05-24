Northwest 4H Regional Congress attended by Lawrence County Youth

The winners and participants are listed from left: Sydney Setzer, 1st place Interior Design, INT Division; Sawyer Setzer 1st Place, Freestyle Showcase, Junior Division;  Brylee Barrett, 1st Place, Photography-World I Imagine, Junior Division; Kamryn Melson, 3rd Place, Extreme Birdhouse, INT; Corey Naylor, 4-H Ambassador; Jenna Phillips, 2nd Place, Photography-World I See Junior; Willow Crosier, 1st Place Graphic Design Junior Division; Cooper Naylor, 4-H Ambassador;  Nella Layman, participant,  4-H Bake Off Jr; Dixie McColloch, 1st Place Interior Design Junior; Adalyn Simmons, 1st Freestyle Demonstration Jr;  not pictured,  Colton Naylor, 1st Place, Graphic Design; Intermediate Division, not pictured,  Adley Jones, 3rd Place, Have I Got A Story, Junior.

After placing at the County Competitive Events Day in March, youth were invited to participate in the Northwest 4-H Regional Congress in Phil Campbell on May 12th. They competed in many events and many placed regionally. Senior level youth will have the opportunity to compete at the State Competitive Events Day in June at the 4-H Center in Columbiana. (see photo for list of youth in attendance, their age category and event)

Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant, Melinda Smith, FREA 4-H Youth Development noted that all the Lawrence County youth were well-prepared and looking forward to competing. For more information about 4-H Youth Development programming, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs. Information about 4-H programming can be found at the Alabama Extension’s website at www.aces.edu

