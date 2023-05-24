Northwest 4H Regional Congress attended by Lawrence County Youth

After placing at the County Competitive Events Day in March, youth were invited to participate in the Northwest 4-H Regional Congress in Phil Campbell on May 12th. They competed in many events and many placed regionally. Senior level youth will have the opportunity to compete at the State Competitive Events Day in June at the 4-H Center in Columbiana. (see photo for list of youth in attendance, their age category and event)
Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant, Melinda Smith, FREA 4-H Youth Development noted that all the Lawrence County youth were well-prepared and looking forward to competing. For more information about 4-H Youth Development programming, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs. Information about 4-H programming can be found at the Alabama Extension’s website at www.aces.edu
