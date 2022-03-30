IDB hosts Existing Industries Luncheon

The Industrial Development Board of Lawrence County hosted its quarterly Existing Industries Luncheon last week. Pictured above, Michael Bridier, of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, served as guest speaker at the luncheon on Thursday, March 24. Several Lawrence County industry representatives, as well as representatives from the Lawrence County Career Technical Center, were in attendance, according to IDB President & CEO Tabitha Pace. Attendees enjoyed learning about the benefits of a registered apprenticeship program and how they could participate as employers, Pace said.

