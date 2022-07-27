It’s the last day for children and families to participate in POP Thursdays at the Lawrence County Farmers Market this season.
The Power of Produce (POP) program invites families of young children to the Farmers Market in Moulton from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday in July, according to organizers.
When participating children try a variety of fruits and vegetables at the event, they are rewarded with $2 POP Bucks for each sample tasting. Those rewards can then be spent at the Lawrence Farmer’s Market.
The Lawrence County Extension Office introduced POP Thursdays in 2019 to get kids excited about healthier eating habits. The program is also aimed at supporting local farmers.
“The goal of POP is to increase children’s exposure and willingness to try new produce,” the Extension Office said. “To do this, samples are given to all children.”
POP Thursdays are expected to return to the Lawrence Farmers Market, located at 13182 Alabama 157 in Moulton, next summer. For more information about POP Thursdays or other Lawrence Extension programs, call 256-974-2464.
