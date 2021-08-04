Moulton man charged with possession of meth

A Moulton man was arrested on drug possession charges—and because he was wanted by the Trinity Police Department for separate warrants—following a traffic stop in Moulton, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Jackie Wayne Smith is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after being stopped by police for having improper lights and a switched tag on the 1994 Jeep Cherokee he was driving, according to the report.
On Thursday, July 15, officer Tim Owens initiated the traffic stop at the intersection of Alabama 33 and Alabama 157, the report said.
During the course of the stop, Lawrence County Sheriff’s dispatch notified officers that Smith had active warrants for his arrest from the Trinity Police Department, the report states.
During an inventory search of the vehicle, officer Jonathan Zech located a bag of crystalline substance, which later tested positive for meth, according to the report.
Smith was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
