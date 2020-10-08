Three high school seniors will represent Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties at the state Distinguished Young Women program in January.
During the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program on Saturday at Lawrence County High School, judges selected Morgan Carroll of Hatton High as Lawrence County’s DYW, Anna Swindell of Priceville High as Morgan County’s DYW, and Sneha Subramani of James Clemens High as Limestone County’s DYW.
Other participants included Bartley Coan of Hatton High; Katelyn Hale, and Kayleigh Johnson of East Lawrence High; Ivy Johnson of Lawrence County High; Della Eckenrod of Alabama School of Mathematics and Science; Juliana Hudry of Decatur Heritage; Laney Hulsey of Falkville High; Elizabeth McMahan of Ambleside Christian School; and Olivia Patterson of Hartselle High.
Judges evaluated the contestants on interview, scholastics, fitness, self-expression, and talent. For talent, Carroll performed a contemporary dance to “Shine,” Swindell delivered an original speech, and Subramani danced to “Trouble.”
Carroll plans to pursue a career in human resource management and attend Jacksonville State University. Swindell plans on attending Mississippi College and studying education. Subramani plans on attending the University of Alabama and becoming a lawyer.
