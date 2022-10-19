Regional Extension Agents in 4-H and Youth Development, Melinda Smith (Lawrence County) and Austin Blankenship (Franklin County) are partnering to offer an Archery Club to youth in the area. They are working with McCay’s Archery in Moulton to offer youth 9 to 18 the opportunity to learn archery. All equipment will be provided. Smith and Blankenship will be helped by 4-H Sportsmanship Program trained volunteers Marsha Terry and Dwight McCay. The Archery Club will teach youth safe and responsible handling of archery equipment. Participants will learn self-discipline, responsibility, good sportsmanship, ethics and more. They will also have the opportunity to compete in state and national 4-H events.
The organizational session will be on October 22 at McCay’s Archery, at 14001 Court St. in Moulton. The program will start at 9:00 a.m. and finish by 11:00 a.m. The Archery Club will meet again on November 19, 2022 and December 17, 2022 at the same location and time. If you have a youth (9 to 18) interested, call the Lawrence County Extension Office to them sign up. The office number is 256-974-2464.
