Smith paints the town red for Sickle Cell Awareness

Tenecia Smith wears red to bring awareness to Sickle Cell Anemia as she stands beside a portrait of her late brother.

Known as “Tillie” to friends and family, Tenecia Smith, a Sickle Cell warrior, and advocate for the North Alabama Sickle Cell Foundation (NASCF), is gearing up to help educate the community about the condition that has affected so many. This non-profit organization aims to ensure that Sickle Cell Anemia is better understood, and more support is provided to those affected in Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties. Having lost her own brother to the disease when he was still a student at East Lawrence High School, Smith is on a mission to help the organization “paint the town red.”

Sickle Cell Anemia, a genetic blood disorder, affects millions of people worldwide. However, despite its prevalence, it remains widely misunderstood. Although Sickle Cell has been widely associated with the African American population, most don’t realize that it affects all races. Smith, armed with her own experiences and a deep desire to prevent others from suffering, has transformed her grief into action. “Most people don’t understand or even know about Sickle Cell Anemia,” explained Smith, “No one could totally understand the effect it has on a person until they get to know someone living with Sickle Cell.”

