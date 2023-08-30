Smith paints the town red for Sickle Cell Awareness

Known as “Tillie” to friends and family, Tenecia Smith, a Sickle Cell warrior, and advocate for the North Alabama Sickle Cell Foundation (NASCF), is gearing up to help educate the community about the condition that has affected so many. This non-profit organization aims to ensure that Sickle Cell Anemia is better understood, and more support is provided to those affected in Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan counties. Having lost her own brother to the disease when he was still a student at East Lawrence High School, Smith is on a mission to help the organization “paint the town red.”
Sickle Cell Anemia, a genetic blood disorder, affects millions of people worldwide. However, despite its prevalence, it remains widely misunderstood. Although Sickle Cell has been widely associated with the African American population, most don’t realize that it affects all races. Smith, armed with her own experiences and a deep desire to prevent others from suffering, has transformed her grief into action. “Most people don’t understand or even know about Sickle Cell Anemia,” explained Smith, “No one could totally understand the effect it has on a person until they get to know someone living with Sickle Cell.”
When asked about her brother, Tancred “Tank” Little, Smith response, “I wanted to do something to raise awareness. His birthday was in September and September is National Sickle Cell Awareness month, so it was fitting to honor him.”
September 20th, from 4-7 p.m., Swamp John’s will be selling plates to raise money for Sickle Cell awareness. Plates are $14 and can be purchased at 1690 AL Hwy. 20 in Hillsboro.
The “Paint the Town Red” Sickle Cell walk will take place on September 23rd from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Attendees will meet at 9 a.m. in the Old Tenn. Valley parking lot located at 17101 County Road 400 in Hillsboro. From there, participants will walk two miles to Hillsboro City Hall. The event will include vendors, entertainment, a blood bank, music, food, and giveaways.
“I do this for my community to help raise awareness,” Smith stated during a recent interview. “I just want to help educate people so that they will understand the importance of what we do at the North Alabama Sickle Cell Foundation.”
In addition to the September events, the NASCF provides free testing for Sickle Cell, information, and assistance to those who suffer from the disease.
“Also, we’re also in need of blood. LifeSouth and the American Red Cross both donate to us. The LifeSouth bus will at the walk on the 23rd and it’s so important for Sickle Cell patients to receive blood. It’s a blood disorder and we have to receive transfusions.”
As the “Paint the Town Red” campaign continues to gain momentum, Smith remains hopeful that her efforts will lead to increased understanding, empathy, and support for those affected by Sickle Cell Anemia. Through her determination and the NASCF, she is turning personal tragedy into a powerful force for change, ensuring that her brother’s memory lives on as a catalyst for awareness and action.
To learn more about the upcoming events, please contact Tillie Smith at 1040tillie@gmail.com. For more information about Sickle Cell testing please contact the North Alabama Sickle Cell Foundation at (256)536-2723.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.