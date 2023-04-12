Earth Day Work Day at the Jackson House

The Jackson House

On Earth Day – Saturday, April 22 – the Jackson House Foundation will host a community event to help revitalize the historic home’s shade garden. Titled “Earth Day Work Day,” director Tammy Roberts hopes the outside work will draw volunteers for a day in the garden.

“We thought that’d be a good time to try to do an outdoor project,” said Roberts. “We’ve invited other organizations to help that day.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.