Earth Day Work Day at the Jackson House

On Earth Day – Saturday, April 22 – the Jackson House Foundation will host a community event to help revitalize the historic home’s shade garden. Titled “Earth Day Work Day,” director Tammy Roberts hopes the outside work will draw volunteers for a day in the garden.
“We thought that’d be a good time to try to do an outdoor project,” said Roberts. “We’ve invited other organizations to help that day.”
Roberts and her team will start work at 9:00 a.m. Refreshments would be available. Homemade lemonade, cookies, and other snacks will be provided inside the home.
“We’re going to work in the garden,” said Roberts. “[We’ll] pick up pine cones, rake pine needles, and just do a survey of our plants. I have a feeling that we may have to dig some things up.
“Just a general clean up, spruce up date outside at the garden.”
As summer nears, Roberts considered the house’s appearance in preparation of future rental events. The Christmas flash freeze wreaked havoc on the plants around the South, and the Jackson House wasn’t exempt. Roberts believes several of the shade garden’s plants didn’t survive.
“We had just really got it going and doing pretty good,” said Roberts, “and we’re kind of afraid that we’ve lost some of our plants.”
Roberts hopes the spring gardening day leads to new volunteers for the Jackson House Foundation.
“We’re just trying to get some new people involved with the Jackson House,” said Roberts. “I was thinking we might look up and get somebody out of the community that enjoys landscaping and [could] help us, maybe give us some ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.