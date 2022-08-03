LCHS announces assistant principals

Mr. Doyle Hensley transitioned from his role as Attendance Coordinator and social studies teacher at LCHS to assistant principal. Mr. Hensley is beginning his 29th year in Lawrence County Schools.
Mrs. Whitney McGregory is a LCHS graduate and transferred from Moulton Elementary School where she served as a teacher and instructional coach. Mrs. McGregory is beginning her 19th year in Lawrence County Schools.
