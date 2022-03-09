The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
February 1, 2022 through March 1, 2022 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Shelton's Jiffy Mart, 16798 Market St., Moulton: 88 Food Service Establishment
El Rio Mexican Restaurant, 11227 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Cowboys, 11327 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
MZM Inc., 11312 Hwy. 33, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
The Butterstick Bakery & Bistro, 148 Pickens Ave., Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
Country Mart, 23469 Co. Rd. 460, Trinity: 92 Limited Food
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 11884 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Nutrition, 14484-B Court St., Moulton: 93 Limited Food
National Health Care, 300 Hospital St., Moulton: 93 Nursing Home Food Service
Chief & Snoogie's Hickory Pit, 23419 AL Hwy. 24, Trinity: 94 Food Service Establishment
Sonic #5279, 12438 Hwy. 157, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Coach's Restaurant, Inc., 6730 CR 236, Town Creek: 94 Food Service Establishment
Kountry Kitchen, 14258 Court St., Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Langtown Quick Stop (Alia Inc.) 20331 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Lynn's Grocery Inc., 6096 Co. Rd. 434, Trinity: 94 Limited Retail
Funderdome LLC, 13564 Hwy 157, Moulton: 95 Limited Food
Kathy's Catfish, 6005 Co. Rd. 434, Trinity: 95 Food Service Establishment
Tender Care Learning Center, 15375 AL Hwy. 24 Suite A, Moulton: 95 Daycare Food Service
Subway (in Walmart) 15445 Hwy. 24, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Funderdome LLC, 13564 Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Limited Food
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant, 14791 Court St., Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Lawrence Medical Center, P. O. Box 39, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Deli) 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Court Street Mini Mart Inc., 14496 Court St., Moulton: 96 Limited Food
Taco Bell-#27323, 11880 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Whitt's Barbecue No. 3 B, 22747 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General #1673, 15304 Court St., Moulton: 96 Limited Retail
Speake School Lunchroom, 7323 AL Hwy. 36, Danville: 96 School Lunchroom - Public
Trio Community Meals, LLC (A6700) 6559 Co. Rd. 81, Danville: 96 Food Service Establishment
Hatton Gas for Less, 23527 AL Hwy. 157, Town Creek: 96 Food Service Establishment
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Retail F) 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 96 Retail Food Store
Domino's, 15379 Hwy 24 Suite 10, Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment
B&G Enterprise Inc., DBA: James Fuel, 7722 CR 460, Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment
Dollar Tree #7009, 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 97 Limited Retail
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Bakery), 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Elem./Middle School Lunchroom, 412 Main St., Moulton: 98 School Lunchroom - Public
Body Burn Fitness, 21556 Hwy. 24, Trinity: 98 Limited Food
Speake Nutrition Center, 6619 Co. Rd. 81, Danville: 98 Limited Food
Hatton Nutrition Center, 20888 Highway 101, Town Creek: 98 Limited Food
Subway, 1115 Hwy. 157, Moulton: 98 Food Service Establishment
Terry's Lunchbox, 24134 Hwy 24 Suite #2, Trinity: 98 Limited Food
R. A. Hubbard School Lunchroom, 12905 J. Jackson Parkway, Courtland: 98 School Lunchroom - Public
Mt. Hope School Lunchroom, 8455 Co. Rd. 23, Mt. Hope: 98 School Lunchroom - Public
Courtland Nutrition Site, 12648 J Jackson Pkwy., Courtland: 99 Limited Food
The Pink Pig Commissary, 15375 Hwy 24, Moulton: 100 Mobile Food Commissary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.