The following restaurant and lodging ratings from

February 1, 2022 through March 1, 2022 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.

Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:

Shelton's Jiffy Mart, 16798 Market St., Moulton: 88 Food Service Establishment

El Rio Mexican Restaurant, 11227 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment

Cowboys, 11327 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment

MZM Inc., 11312 Hwy. 33, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment

The Butterstick Bakery & Bistro, 148 Pickens Ave., Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment

Country Mart, 23469 Co. Rd. 460, Trinity: 92 Limited Food

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 11884 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment

Moulton Nutrition, 14484-B Court St., Moulton: 93 Limited Food

National Health Care, 300 Hospital St., Moulton: 93 Nursing Home Food Service

Chief & Snoogie's Hickory Pit, 23419 AL Hwy. 24, Trinity: 94 Food Service Establishment

Sonic #5279, 12438 Hwy. 157, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment

Coach's Restaurant, Inc., 6730 CR 236, Town Creek: 94 Food Service Establishment

Kountry Kitchen, 14258 Court St., Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment

Langtown Quick Stop (Alia Inc.) 20331 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment

Lynn's Grocery Inc., 6096 Co. Rd. 434, Trinity: 94 Limited Retail

Funderdome LLC, 13564 Hwy 157, Moulton: 95 Limited Food

Kathy's Catfish, 6005 Co. Rd. 434, Trinity: 95 Food Service Establishment

Tender Care Learning Center, 15375 AL Hwy. 24 Suite A, Moulton: 95 Daycare Food Service

Subway (in Walmart) 15445 Hwy. 24, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment

Funderdome LLC, 13564 Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Limited Food

Los Charros Mexican Restaurant, 14791 Court St., Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment

Lawrence Medical Center, P. O. Box 39, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment

Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Deli) 15445 AL Hwy. 24,  Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment

Court Street Mini Mart Inc., 14496 Court St., Moulton: 96 Limited Food

Taco Bell-#27323, 11880 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment

Whitt's Barbecue No. 3 B, 22747 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment

Dollar General #1673, 15304 Court St., Moulton: 96 Limited Retail

Speake School Lunchroom, 7323 AL Hwy. 36, Danville: 96 School Lunchroom - Public

Trio Community Meals, LLC (A6700) 6559 Co. Rd. 81,  Danville: 96 Food Service Establishment

Hatton Gas for Less, 23527 AL Hwy. 157, Town Creek: 96 Food Service Establishment

Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Retail F) 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 96 Retail Food Store

Domino's, 15379 Hwy 24 Suite 10, Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment

B&G Enterprise Inc., DBA: James Fuel, 7722 CR 460, Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment

Dollar Tree #7009, 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 97 Limited Retail

Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Bakery), 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment

Moulton Elem./Middle School Lunchroom, 412 Main St.,  Moulton: 98 School Lunchroom - Public

Body Burn Fitness, 21556 Hwy. 24, Trinity: 98 Limited Food

Speake Nutrition Center, 6619 Co. Rd. 81, Danville: 98 Limited Food

Hatton Nutrition Center, 20888 Highway 101, Town Creek: 98 Limited Food

Subway, 1115 Hwy. 157,  Moulton: 98 Food Service Establishment

Terry's Lunchbox, 24134 Hwy 24 Suite #2, Trinity: 98 Limited Food

R. A. Hubbard School Lunchroom, 12905 J. Jackson Parkway, Courtland: 98 School Lunchroom - Public

Mt. Hope School Lunchroom, 8455 Co. Rd. 23, Mt. Hope: 98 School Lunchroom - Public

Courtland Nutrition Site,  12648 J Jackson Pkwy., Courtland: 99 Limited Food

The Pink Pig Commissary, 15375 Hwy 24, Moulton: 100 Mobile Food Commissary

