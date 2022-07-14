Lawrence County Signature School is something different

The Signature School, located in the renovated Rosenwald School, formerly Moulton High School, offers something new and different to students who want to experience a new way of learning. Some of them are ahead of their class in regular high school and want to get extra credits, others might be helping to support their families by working and need a way to attend school and be on the job, some might experience difficulty in a social setting the way schools have always been structured. It all depends on the child, and that’s what Signature School is all about, helping children to learn in a way that might not be traditional, but offers them the best possible chance to excel.
Signature School students tackle challenging topics in a creative, hands-on learning environment. Some find it more suited to their needs to attend through virtual learning methods, or a combination of both. Many students learn faster, and absorb the material more easily by using the computer, others need a structured class. All of these are combined and the best way for each child emerges as the child progresses.
One of the newest and most exciting classes being offered this fall is the CyberSecurity and Robotics for students in 7-12 grades. There is no extra fee to take either the cyber security or the robotics classes.
According to Signature School principal, Jonathon Barron, the CyberSecurity course will integrate online classes, in-person labs and visits with experienced industry professionals in order to give the students a complete picture of what their field encompasses. “These classes are open to all students whether they are virtual, traditional or blended,” said Barron.
Barron also noted that the classes are open to home-schooled students as well as students from surrounding areas, both in and out of Lawrence County. As of last spring the school’s enrollment was approximately 300 students, in K through 12 grades.
The school was actually fortunate for some students during the COVID crisis because the Signature School was already set up so that students could access most classes from home.
As with other classes, the Cyber Space and Robotics will help students who chose this field to get experience while still in high school. The early introduction to it will also allow them to learn valuable skills that will help them to find jobs after they graduate.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics these are some of the best tech jobs in today’s market. These statistics were drawn from the U.S. News 2021 Best Jobs rankings. Global demand for AI talent has doubled in the past few more than ever imagined before. Robots are becoming increasingly popular in the manufacturing industry. Expected salary for a robotics engineer is approximately $46 per hour.
According to a recent article from the University of San Diego, professionals who possess advanced cybersecurity skills are in a “seller’s market” — one with zero percent unemployment, companies and government agencies competing for top talent, and senior-level jobs paying as high as $400,000 and above.
The article continued, “At the very highest levels, the right person can command over $400,000,” said Paul Smith, vice president at PEAK Technical Staffing, told CSOonline.com. “The commercial industries are stealing people out of the NSA and CIA like crazy because corporations are having such a problem with foreign espionage. The demand for people who understand these threats has skyrocketed.”
That’s the result of a well-documented cybersecurity talent shortage, with projections of 3.5 million unfilled positions worldwide by 2021. Some require very specific experience, while an industry certification or master’s degree may help put others in reach. (See the University of San Diego Cyberspace for more information)
According to Barron, graduating students from the Lawrence County Signature School will have the opportunity to go to a two-year college with a certificate from NW Shoals in either of these fields.
Students will also have the opportunity to compete in the “Best Robotics” Competition through NW Shoals Community College.
Leaders and employers in this fast paced technology industry will speak to the students throughout the school year, giving them an up-close look at what employers expect from the people who chose this as their field.
Parents and older students who pay their own way will be interested to know that the Signature School charges no fees. It’s free of charge. Some text books may require students to purchase them.
Details about a dual enrollment program with NW Shoals Community College are being worked out at this time. According to Barron, when they are finalized, there will not be a charge for students who have achieved a certificate in either of these specialized classes from the Signature School to attend further classes at NW Shoals.
According to Barron, all textbook and classes are free for dual enrolled students with NWSCC.
For more information, contact the Lawrence County Signature School, 937 Rosenwald St. Moulton, AL 35650, 256-612-7839.
Signature School Sign Up Schedule
If you are interested in enrolling here are the dates
August 2, 2022
11:00 a.m. Kindergarten-6th grade
5:00 p.m. for upcoming 7th–12th grade students
August 8, 2022
11:00 a.m. upcoming 7th-12th grades
5:00 p.m. Kindergarten-6th grades
August 9, 2022
11:00 a.m. Kindergarten-6th grades
5:00 p.m. upcoming 7-12th grades
