Join Wild Alabama on Saturday for a guided hike in the Bankhead National Forest.
Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett will lead hikers to Indian Hollow Tomb for the organization’s monthly first Saturday hike. Wild Alabama’s monthly first Saturday hikes vary in length and level of challenge, but the organization says children and hikers of all ages are welcome.
Participants may meet at the trailhead on Alexander Motorway at 9:30 a.m., or at the Warrior Mountains Trading Company, located at 11312 Alabama 33 in Moulton, at 9:10 a.m.
The trek is approximately four to five miles long, roundtrip, according to Wild Alabama. The trail follows Gillespie Creek and is unmaintained.
“Part of the hike will be off-trail and fairly steeply uphill where we will walk through forest that is rough, uneven and rocky underfoot,” Wild Alabama said. “There are two creek crossings—the widest a few yards across.”
Hikers are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear with tread appropriate for slippery rocks and rocky terrain. Wild Alabama also urges participants to dress in warm layers and cautions there may be ice on the trail.
Hikers should pack a lunch with snacks and plenty of drinking water.
“Trekking poles or walking sticks are a must if there are balance or mobility issues and are helpful at creek crossings,” the organization said.
Registration for the hike is required. Interested hikers may register or seek additional information by emailing janice@wildal.org.
For other Wild Alabama monthly events, volunteer opportunities, guided hikes or other events, visit WildAL.org and join the organization’s email list.
