DHR holds first annual Adoption Dinner

Attendees included foster and adoptive parents from across the county.

Lawrence County DHR held their first annual Adoption Dinner on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. November is National Adoption Month.

Lawrence County DHR Director Markita McLemore thanked foster and adoptive parent Christina Cawley for helping with the dinner. 

