DHR holds first annual Adoption Dinner

Lawrence County DHR held their first annual Adoption Dinner on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. November is National Adoption Month.
Lawrence County DHR Director Markita McLemore thanked foster and adoptive parent Christina Cawley for helping with the dinner.
"I could not have done this without the help of Christina Cawley," said McLemore.
The dinner was held at the beautiful Jackson House in Moulton.
"We are so thankful for those who feel led to foster and adopt," said McLemore. "Our foster and adoptive parents mean a lot to us and we wanted to show them that they are appreciated."
Lawrence County will be starting foster parent classes again in the spring. If anyone feels led to join the classes, please contact Lisa Alexander at 256-905-3104 for additional information.
