Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight thanked the community for the success of last week's Community Outreach Night.
"We really appreciate everyone that stopped by to meet and talk with our officers," Knight stated.
The Outreach Night provided an opportunity for residents to voice concerns or ask questions to the officers.
Attendees could also see some of the equipment law enforement utilizes on duty. Children sat in patrol cars, operated their lights and sirens, and interacted with a State K9 unit.
"We want the children, and adults also," stated Knight, "to know that a police officer is someone that they can trust and go to if they need any help with anything."
The event allowed the community to spend time with the humans behind the badges.
"It was also a great time for people to be able to see a lighter side of law enforcement," Knight said, "and just fellowship and laugh with our officers."
Knight expressed hope that the Community Outreach Night would become an annual event.
"We hope that this event will grow and we can continue to maintain the relationship with the public that we have," Knight stated. "I am very thankful to have the support of our community that we do, and I am grateful to serve the citizens of Moulton and Lawrence County."
Knight thanked the following companies for supporting the event: Butterstick Bakery and Bistro, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in Decatur, Wal-Mart, Golden Flake Chips, Foodland, and Cardinal Drive-In.
