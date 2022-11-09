Thanksgiving is near, and Christmas follows close behind. As families and individuals celebrate, communities draw together in their own way. ‘Tis is the season of the Christmas parades.
Caddo: The Caddo Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3. It will begin at 6:00 p.m. Line up is from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
The parade will leave from the park, travel northwest on County Rd. 214, north on Elementary School Rd., south on County Rd. 370, then southeast on County Rd. 214.
This year’s parade will raise support for Jakob Delaney. Delaney, 12, was diagnosed with Burkitt’s leukemia for the second time on Sept. 9. He is currently undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. All proceeds will go to Jakob’s family for medical costs.
Anyone who wishes to register a float or vehicle in the parade can email CaddoEvents@gmail.com. Float entries are $20; single vehicles are $10. Entry forms should be submitted by Friday, Dec. 2. The registration fee is due Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m.
Hatton: The Hatton Christmas parade will be Sunday, Dec. 4. More details to follow.
Moulton: The Moulton Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 2. It will begin at 7:00 p.m. Line up starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Lions Club on School Street. The theme is “A Christmas Vacation.”
Prizes will be awarded to participants in “float” and “non-float” categories. The top three floats will win $300, $200, and $100, respectively. Non-float winners will take home $150, $100, and $50 prizes, respectively. Participants will be judged during the parade.
Driver’s license and proof of insurance must be turned in with the application and payment. Entry forms must be turned in by 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. All late registrants will be declined and unable to participate in the parade.
Float and towing vehicle entries are $25; non-floats (cars, tractors, wagons, motorcycles, etc.) are $15; and single horses are $5.
Registration forms are located at Moulton City Hall and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. They can also be downloaded from CityofMoultonAL.com or LawrenceAlabama.com. For more information call 256-974-5191, 256-974-1658, or visit the Moulton Christmas Parade Facebook page.
In case of a rainout, the alternate parade date is Friday, Dec. 9.
Mount Hope: The Mount Hope Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3. It will begin at 12:00 p.m. Line up starts at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hope School.
The parade will leave the school, go down County Rd. 460, then head west and loop back around to the school.
There is no entry fee, but donations are accepted.
