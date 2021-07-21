Oakville to host annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo Saturday

Lawrence County’s 14th annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo is happening Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum.
The Fishing Rodeo will begin at 9 a.m., according to organizers. Children ages 0-14, accompanied by a parent or guardian, are encouraged to participate.
The lake at the Oakville park will be stocked with catfish for the event, but organizers say the lake is also home to bass, bluegill, crappie and garr.
Awards for the annual competition will begin at noon. Prizes will be awarded to participants in three age divisions—one category for children up to six years old, a second category for children ages seven to 10, and the third category for children ages 11 to 14.
Weigh-ins must be completed by noon. Each child will be permitted to weigh up to five fish for the tournament.
Cash prizes include $50 for a first-place winner, $30 for second place and $20 for third place, event organizers said.
“Free ‘Selfie’ fish measurement tee shirts will go to the first 100 children,” organizers said. Participants are asked to bring one rod or pole per child as well as bait and stringer.
The annual fishing rodeo, which is returning this year after the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, coincides with a traveling Water/Ways exhibit being hosted at the Oakville Indian Mounds Museum through August 14.
The Smithsonian travelling exhibit—featuring interactive displays, a showcase by local artists and historic photographs—free to the public, according to organizers.
Oakville and its surrounding community were chosen by the Alabama Humanities Alliance as one of five other Alabama communities to host the exhibit.
"Water is an important part of everyone's life and we are excited to explore what it means culturally, socially, and spiritually in our own community, " said Anna Mullican, Oakville's Cultural Resource Specialist. "We want to convene conversations about water and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition
Beginning in July, the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum are located at 1219 County Road 187 in Danville.
For more information about the center and its upcoming events, visit https://oakvilleindianmounds.com/, or find them on Facebook.
