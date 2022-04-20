The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
March 1, 2022 through April 8, 2022 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Hatton Nutrition, 6969 Hwy 101, Town Creek: 10* Limited Food
Food Mart Stop Inc., 20915 Hwy 101, Town Creek: 83 Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant #201, 22714 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 86 Food Service Establishment
Hibachi Sushi Buffet, 15379 AL-24, Moulton: 89 Food Service Establishment
Wiggins Restaurant, 3435 AL Hwy. 157, Danville: 90 Food Service Establishment
Western Sirloin Steakhouse Inc., 11383 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
M & S Brothers INC, DBA Hillsboro, 16960 AL Hwy 20, Hillsboro: 91 Food Service Establishment
D & JC Stores, Inc., 22997 Hwy 24, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Captain Dave's, 14541 Court St., Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Shelton's Deli/Groc., 22855 AL Hwy 24, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Court Street Mini Mart Inc., 14496 Court St., Moulton: 91 Limited Food
Wiggins Grocery, 3435 AL Hwy 157, Danville: 92 Limited Retail
La Plaza Bonita, Inc., 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
East Lawrence High Lunchroom, 55 Co. Rd. 370, Trinity: 92 School Lunchroom - Public
Party-Pit-Stop, 23375 CR 460, Trinity: 92 Food Service Establishment
John's BBQ (Hwy. 157), 12403 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
Angie's Café Connect, 16951 CR 400, Hillsboro: 93 Food Service Establishment
Big Gutt Barbeque Commissary, 16960 Hwy 20, Hillsboro: 93 Mobile Food Commissary
The Ranch House, 3087 AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek: 93 Food Service Establishment
Cabos San Lucas 15324 Court St., Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
Foodland #124 (Market), 15342 Court St., Moulton: 93 Retail Food Store
Murphy Oil USA #757, 15445 AL Hwy 24, Moulton: 93 Limited Food
On Thin Ice Commissary, 6500 CR 217, Suite B, Hillsboro: 93 Mobile Food Commissary
Moulton Chevron, 13120 Market Street, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Town Creek Food and Tobacco, 3776 AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek: 94 Limited Food
Dollar General Store #11500, 4800 AL Hwy 20, Mt. Hope: 94 Limited Retail
Two Sister's Country Store, 1011 Co. Rd. 50, Mt. Hope: 94 Food Service Establishment
Bobby Rai's Sports Grill, 14400 Court Street, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Reed's Mini Mart, 6500 CR 217, Hillsboro: 94 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General #8586, 22995 AL Hwy 24 Ste. A Moulton: 94 Limited Retail
Wren Auction, 11289 AL Hwy. 33 Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
McDonalds #11905 (Johnson Conce, 11698 AL Hwy 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Dot's Restaurant, 18152 AL Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 95 Food Service Establishment
Saint's Food Mart Inc., 8899 AL Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 95 Food Service Establishment
Sequel TSI of Courtland, 349 Madison St., Courtland: 95 Food Service Establishment
Los Compas Mexican Restaurant, 22747 AL Hwy 24 Suite B, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Foodland #124 (Deli, 15342 Court St., Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Guthrie's of Moulton, 11831 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurants LP, 11330 AL Hwy 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Hwy 24 Marathon LLC, 20729 Hwy 24, Trinity: 95 Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #2937, 11930 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Hardee's #1501461, 11838 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Lawrence County Nutrition 24134 Suite 3 Hwy 24, Trinity: 95 Limited Food
The Hot Spot, 2701 Byler Rd Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Senior Site, 14220 Court St., Moulton: 96 Limited Food
Subway Town Creek #23494, 2795 AL Hwy. 20 Town Creek: 96 Food Service Establishment
Shree Kavi Inc. DBA Highway Food, 11871 Hwy 157, Moulton: 96 Limited Food
Hazlewood Elem. School Lunchroom, 334 Hazlewood St., Town Creek: 96 School Lunchroom - Public
Henley's BBQ, 15908 Main St., Town Creek: 96 Food Service Establishment
Kids Kount Daycare, 23631 AL Hwy. 24, Trinity: 96 Daycare Food Service
Shrewsberry Donut & Bakery, 12437 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Moulton Athletic Club, 100 Franklin Smith Rd., Moulton: 96 Limited Food
Tommie Jane Youth & Development, 16904 Hwy 20, Hillsboro: 97 Food Service Establishment
Small World Playschool, 12570 Co. Rd. 460, Moulton: 97 Daycare Food Service
The Wing Queen, 2089 Suite A AL Hwy. 20, Town Creek: 97 Food Service Establishment
Dixie Diamond Sports Inc. DBA: Pon, 100 Franklin Smith Rd., Moulton: 97 Limited Retail
Caddo Senior Center, 6233 Co. Rd. 214, Trinity: 98 Limited Food
East Lawrence Elem. Lunchroom, 263 Co. Rd. 370 Trinity: 98 School Lunchroom - Public
Dollar General Store #20284, 11180 AL Hwy 33, Moulton: 98 Limited Retail
Town Creek Nutrition, 2089 Hwy 20 Suite B, Town Creek: 98 Limited Food
*Score of 10 signifies a first inspection of a new establishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.