4th annual Harvest Festival huge success

A crowd gathered Saturday in downtown Moulton for the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society’s  4th annual Harvest Festival.

The 4th Annual Harvest Festival, hosted by the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society, was held on Saturday, September 24th and featured children’s activities, pumpkin crafts, vendors, a bake sale and other family fun.  Attendees enjoyed perfect weather as they came out to support the event. 

The Society’s largest fundraiser will help continue preservation and cleanup efforts across the county, according to LCHPS members.

