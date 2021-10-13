Moulton firefighters teach students fire safety for Fire Prevention Week

Moulton Elementary students were paid a special visit by the Moulton Fire & Rescue Department last week in observance of 2021 Fire Prevention Week.
Fire Chief Brian Phillips, along with firefighters from the department and Sparky the Fire Dog mascot, held a presentation for kindergarteners and pre-K students on campus Monday and Tuesday, according to school officials.
On Tuesday, Phillips said the fire department and Sparky met students who were entering the school from the car line that morning and allowed kindergarten students an up-close look at a Moulton Fire Engine during a special program.
He said the department also handed out coloring books for students in pre-K through fourth-grade at the school.
“The students learned so much from this experience,” said Christy McCulloch, a kindergarten teacher at MES. She said the program taught students awareness for fire prevention and gave them a better understanding of what to do in an emergency situation. “Moulton Elementary pre-K and kindergarten students and teachers would like to say thank you to Chief Brian Phillips, Daniel Dudley, Luke Lovelady and Sparky the Fire Dog for coming out and providing this community service to our school and students,” she said.
Fire Prevention Week, sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), is traditionally held during the first week of October, which is also designated as National Fire Prevention Month. Observance began in October of 1925 to raise fire safety awareness and to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
