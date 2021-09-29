Courtland Hawks reunion set for Oct. 16

An annual multi-class reunion for Courtland Hawks is happening in historic town Saturday, Oct. 16, according to the Hawks Reunion Committee.
Anyone who attended Courtland Elementary, Courtland Junior High or Courtland High School when the schools’ mascot was the Courtland Hawks is invited to the next Hawks Reunion, the committee said.
The casual picnic-style reunion will be held in downtown Courtland’s park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers said. Attendants are asked to bring lunch, drinks and chairs.
The 2021 Hawks Reunion will also feature the dedication of a Courtland Hawks memorial bench.
“Come and enjoy a short program and spend time visiting, reconnecting and reminiscing with former classmates and friends,” the committee said.
For more information, email farrellbailey@aol.com.
