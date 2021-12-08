NHC residents tour Christmas on the Square trail

Long-term care residents of NHC Moulton were treated to a special holiday outing last week when the patients and staff members were escorted to the Christmas on the Square holiday trail in downtown Moulton.
Last Thursday, COTS Committee members lead a handful of NHC residents and staff through the Christmas trail that had been completed earlier in the week.
“Our hearts are overcome with emotion as we learn this was the first time in over two years that some patients had been outside,” COTS members said. “What started as a simple idea to decorate our historic downtown square a few years ago, has grown into something that has brought not only COTS members so much joy, but our entire community.”
Lawrence County’s third annual Christmas on the Square event officially opened on the historic courthouse lawn in Moulton on Saturday. The trail will be lit nightly in December and is open to the public.
