Lawrence County Torchbearers have Judicial Day

Wednesday the Lawrence County Torchbearers met for Criminal/Judicial Day. Participants were able to visit the Lawrence County Jail and each judicial department in the courthouse.
The Torchbearers extend special thanks to our day chair Lawrence County District Attorney Mr. Errek Jett, Judges: Callie Waldrep, Angela Terry, and Greg Dutton, Circuit Clerk Sandra Ligon, Alabama State Trooper Brandon Bailey, and the staff at the Lawrence County Jail for speaking to the group.
