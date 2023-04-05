Somerville resident charged after traffic stop

Continuing a string of recent arrests, another standard traffic stop led to a drug arrest for the Moulton Police Department. The stop started with a license plate violation and ended with possession of meth.
On Friday, March 24, Officer Shane Burkett observed a red Ford Mustang without a visible license plate. He flashed his lights and pulled the vehicle over by O’Reilly Auto Parts on AL Highway 157.
During the stop, Burkett found the driver did not have a license due to suspension. Burkett further discovered another law enforcement agency had warrants issued for the driver’s arrest.
Sgt. Casey Baker responded to assist. The officers detained the driver, identified as Hunter Leslie Allen. As they waited for confirmation regarding the warrants’ status, Burkett and Baker noticed a stench emanating from the car. They suspected it was marijuana.
Allen confessed that he had been smoking weed in the vehicle prior to the stop, but said there was no more marijuana in the car. Officers investigated to confirm Allen’s statement. They found a black box; inside was a crystalline substance. The officers determined the substance was consistent with methamphetamine. Allen claimed ownership of the illegal drug.
Allen, 23, was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. The Somerville resident was charged with driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond totaled $3,800.
A female passenger was with Allen in the vehicle. She was not charged.
