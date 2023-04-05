Somerville resident charged after traffic stop

Allen

Continuing a string of recent arrests, another standard traffic stop led to a drug arrest for the Moulton Police Department. The stop started with a license plate violation and ended with possession of meth.

On Friday, March 24, Officer Shane Burkett observed a red Ford Mustang without a visible license plate. He flashed his lights and pulled the vehicle over by O’Reilly Auto Parts on AL Highway 157. 

