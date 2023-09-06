On August 29, 2023, Moulton Police Officers Tim Owens and Larkin Heaton responded to a disturbance call near Shine Time Carwash.
Upon arrival, the officers were advised that a white male and a white female had walked by and attempted to start an altercation with the Shine Time employees. The two suspects had last been seen, walking behind the Murphy USA gas station.
The officers made contact with the suspects, behind the store’s garbage dumpster, in a grassy area.
Officer Owens asked the male for his identification and if he was in possession of anything illegal. The suspect, Spencer Tyler Shelton, stated that he did not have any identification, nor anything illegal. He began pulling items out of his pockets and inadvertently removed some drug paraphernalia. As Officer Owens attempted to place Mr. Shelton under arrest, Mr. Shelton began resisting. Mr. Shelton punched Officer Owens in the face and then bit him on his right forearm, during an attempt to get away from the officers.
The officers were able to subdue Mr. Shelton and place him under arrest. Afterwards, it was discovered that Mr. Shelton was in possession of a clear baggie that contained a crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a clear baggie that contained a blue compressed powder in pill form that field tested positive for cocaine, a clear baggie with an orange compressed powder in pill form that tested positive for cocaine, a marijuana cigarette and a 9mm handgun. Shelton was charged with Assault 2nd degree, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Mr. Shelton is forbidden to possess a handgun/firearm due to prior felony convictions.
The female suspect, Hannah Megan Wallace was also found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. It was discovered that she had a folded, burnt piece of tin foil that contained a blue compressed powder substance that field tested positive for cocaine and a used syringe for injecting illegal narcotics. Wallace was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, as well as Disorderly Conduct, due to yelling and screaming at Murphy USA customers during the altercation.
Both arrestees were transported to the Lawrence County Jail, without further incident where they were given $5,900 and $3,000 bonds respectively.
Chief Knight would like to thank the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department for the quick response of their deputies when Officer Owens was assaulted.
