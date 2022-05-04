An innovate new toolkit offered at Courtland Public Library is providing librarians with strategies to help families provide a firm foundation for children to succeed in school and in life.
Courtland Public Library is one of 88 public libraries throughout the state participating in Reimagining School Readiness, a program that features research-backed resources for parents or caregivers that profoundly bolsters the preliteracy skills underlying school readiness for children from birth to age 8.
The Reimagining School Readiness Toolkit was developed by the Bay Area Discovery Museum with support from the California State Library and the Pacific Library Partnership. The Alabama Public Library Service was awarded a grant to train the state's public libraries on RSR principals including quality adult-child interactions, social skills, math and science learning, emotional learning, and stress management.
Providing children with high-quality learning experiences is a sound investment in Alabama's future, said Library Director, Sherry Hamilton. The program places a strong emphasis on key aspects of early childhood development and empowers librarians to support children and families through fun, everyday activities that can happen at the library or at home.
The Toolkit includes fliers, bookmarks, posters, and flashcards that feature easy, everyday activities and conversation starters for families to share to build quality interactions that shape children's thinking skills. Alabama Public Library Service developed a companion instructional kit for all participating libraries that includes activities on ten different topics with books and educational toys that fortify the key findings of the study leading to RSR'S development.
