The Sipsey Strutters Chapter of the National Wildlife Turkey Federation will hold its 20th annual Hunting Heritage Banquet on Tuesday, May 25, at the Moulton Recreation Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $55 for a single attendant, $75 for a couple and $20 for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship (JAKES), or youth under 18. Tickets include a year’s subscription to the NWTF’s Turkey Call magazine, or JAKES Magazine for youth and a meal.
The event will also feature live and silent auctions.
The Sipsey Strutters is a local chapter of the NWTF made up of men and women volunteers from the local area who donate their time and energy to support programs including wildlife conservation and habitat management, public land access and land purchases, wild turkey research, the JAKES youth oriented program, the Women in the Outdoors (WITO) program, and Wheelin’ Sportsman—a program that provides outdoor opportunities for individuals who are physically handicapped.
At Christmas, the Sipsey Strutters Chapter also partners with local churches and individuals annually to provide frozen turkeys and side items for meals for families in need. The Chapter also partners with the U.S. Forest Service in hosting a fishing derby for children ages five to 12, and the organization assists the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division and Midway Memorial Gardens to host a youth dove hunt on opening day each year.
For more information about the 2021 Hunting Heritage Banquet, contact Sipsey Strutters Chapter President Josh Smith at 256-580-0791.
