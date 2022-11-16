By Ben T.N. Mause
Staff Writer
Thursday, Nov. 17 at Courtland Park, students from the University of North Alabama will host an outdoor event featuring the iconic movie, “Back to the Future.” The event will start at 5:30 p.m. There will be free food and drinks, games, giveaways, and more.
Patio heaters will be set up in the park; however, if it’s too cold the event will be moved to the Depot. Everyone is invited to bring a chair and a blanket to hang out, have fun, and watch Marty McFly severely disrupt the space-time continuum.
The event is a part of UNA’s Appalachian Teaching Project. Attendees will learn about the Singing River Trail, the Tennessee RiverLine, and the history of Courtland itself.
“You find the different architectural aspects and history here that you don’t find anywhere else in North Alabama,” said Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles. “We’re actually one day older than the state of Alabama.
“We’re very proud of our history, and we’re showing it to them – the next generation – as one way of getting it moving forward, [we’ll] keep telling it so that our history doesn’t die.”
