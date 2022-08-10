Moulton mayor signs Constitution Week proclamation

The Stephens Chapter of DAR met with Moulton city officials last week to ensure Constitution Week is commemorated locally this September. Pictured from the left are DAR Regent Ann Ness, DAR member Betty Montgomery, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, and DAR Constitution Chair Anita Pahman. 

A local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution continues encouraging area residents to commemorate Constitution Week in September. On Thursday, the Stephens Chapter of the DAR national society met with Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, who signed into proclamation the city’s involvement in the annual observance. 

Constitution Week, which is annually observed Sept. 17-23, commemorates the anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution. This year the commemoration will mark the 235th anniversary of the framing of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention, Anita Pahman, who serves as the DAR Constitution chair for Stephens Chapter, said. 

