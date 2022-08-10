Moulton mayor signs Constitution Week proclamation

A local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution continues encouraging area residents to commemorate Constitution Week in September. On Thursday, the Stephens Chapter of the DAR national society met with Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, who signed into proclamation the city’s involvement in the annual observance.
Constitution Week, which is annually observed Sept. 17-23, commemorates the anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution. This year the commemoration will mark the 235th anniversary of the framing of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention, Anita Pahman, who serves as the DAR Constitution chair for Stephens Chapter, said.
Weatherwax will also participate in the annual parade for Moulton Middle School. Other festivities for the week will include student parades at Speake School and Hazlewood Elementary, and a movement referred to as "Be Loud for Liberty," which encourages citizens to shout, honk their horns, or toll a bell at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 to mark the exact time of the signing in 1787.
Pahman, who is enthusiastic about spreading understanding and awareness for our nation's Constitution, explained that there is more to the annual observance than the exciting activities. She said many people often misquote this celebrated document by confusing phrases in the Declaration of Independence with phrases in the Constitution.
"There is a lot of misinformation out there," she said. "It is so important to be able to know your rights and defend your freedoms… Our Constitution is as important today as it was all those years ago when our founding fathers were shaping this nation. It is still relevant, and we need to do our part to know it inside and out.”
Pahman explained that NSDAR first petitioned Congress to dedicate the week of Sept. 17 to the observance of Constitution Week to encourage citizens to be better informed about the history of their freedoms as outlined in the Constitution.
The Constitution Week observance was signed into public law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956, and in 2004, the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed, which renamed Constitution Day and mandated that schools receiving federal funds be required to offer instruction on the Constitution to its students each year on Sept. 17.
Earlier this month, Pahman, as well as Stephens Chapter DAR Regent Ann Ness and chapter member Betty Montgomery, met with Lawrence County School System officials to see proclamations signed ensuring the schools’ involvement in the 2022 Constitution Week.
Pahman said DAR will also plan meetings with Town Creek and Courtland municipal leaders before Sept. 17. She said the Stephens Chapter aims to promote the observance of Constitution Week, and hopes to see an increased understanding of United States history thrive in Lawrence County.
