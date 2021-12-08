Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’ll be paying a special visit to the children of Moulton next Sunday, according to Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips.
Santa will sit atop a Moulton fire engine to greet children and parents in their neighborhoods, beginning at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19, Phillips said.
“Weather-permitting, we’ll be able to drive Santa around town to wave at children the Sunday before Christmas,” he said. “We’ll be hitting each of the neighborhoods inside Moulton City limits.”
Phillips said Santa will also be escorted by Moulton Fire Department for the special procession. He estimated the route to take about two hours.
