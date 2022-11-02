Several months ago, on a normal weekday afternoon, an elderly gentleman was helped through the door of Jesse Owens Memorial Museum. After conversing with the man, a staff member called museum director Nancy Pinon. There’s someone here you should meet, she said.
The gentleman was renowned southern scholar and award winning author Dr. Wayne Flynt. The museum’s staff told Flynt that Pinion wished him to visit again when she could be there to meet him, and Flynt promised to try.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, Flynt will fulfill his word to Pinion when he returns to Jesse Owens Memorial Park to speak about his new book, “Afternoons with Harper Lee.”
Flynt will join attendees at the park at 11:00 a.m. to speak and sign books for those gathered. He is scheduled to speak for 30 minutes. “Afternoons with Harper Lee” will be available for purchase on-site.
The book chronicles a season of afternoons Flynt and his wife, Dorothy Ann Flynt, spent visiting Lee after the “To Kill a Mockingbird” author was placed in a nursing home. Flynt recalls the stories and conversations shared about the South, the world, and more in his 13th authored book.
Flynt attended Samford University before receiving his doctorate at Florida State University. He returned to Samford to teach in 1965 before moving to Auburn University in 1977. Flynt retired from Auburn in 2006. He is professor emeritus in the history department at the university. Flynt is the recipient of multiple awards as a professor and author. His book “Poor but Proud: Alabama’s Poor Whites” won the Lillian Smith Award for Nonfiction, the South’s oldest book award.
