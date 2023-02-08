Bridge project will wrap later than expected

The Alabama Department of Transportation began construction on the Big Nance Creek bridge nearly a year ago and now a year later the construction is still not complete. One ALDOT official expects the work to be done within the coming months.

ALDOT originally stated that the project would take about a year to complete, making that original set completion date in the coming weeks. However, ALDOT Public Information officer Seth Burkett said they have experienced some setbacks due to the weather.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.