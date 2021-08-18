Somerville man arrested on theft, drug charges in Moulton

A Somerville man remains in the Lawrence County Jail on drug and theft charges after he was arrested by Moulton Police on Aug. 7.
Mathew Wilkins, 42, of Bluff City Road in Somerville, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, fourth-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Wilkins’ arrest came after Moulton Police received information concerning a 2016 Kia Soul that was reported stolen from Morgan County and sighted in the area near Walmart and Sonic Drive-In on Alabama 157 in Moulton, according to the report.
After confirming the vehicle’s location and the stolen status, Moulton officers and deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter in the area where they first observed the suspect, Wilkins, exit Walmart and enter the stolen vehicle, the report said.
“While placing him into custody, Officer (Tim) Owens discovered that Mr. Wilkins was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen merchandise from Walmart,” the report states.
Officer Jake Burkett also assisted with investigation and arrest, the report said.
Wilkins was transported to the county jail without incident, where he remains as of Wednesday, with bail set at $7,400.
